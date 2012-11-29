Tim Tebow says he could have played last week if he was needed

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- If the decision to play is left up to him, Tim Tebow will be on the field Sunday.

Despite being limited in practice with two fractured ribs, the Jets' backup quarterback said he hopes to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-7). The final call, of course, will come from Rex Ryan. But the coach readily admitted Tebow's desires to suit up last week prompted him to activate Tebow and not Greg McElroy.

Tebow said his rib injury is getting better, but he threw only "a little" in Wednesday's practice. Though Ryan was noncommittal about Tebow playing, the coach did say he expects Tebow to be cleared medically "like he was last week" against New England.

Despite Ryan telling his coaching staff not to play Tebow last Thursday night against the Patriots, the No. 2 quarterback said he would have been able to finish the game had starter Mark Sanchez been injured. Tebow added that he's played with injuries before: a broken leg his sophomore year of high school and a broken collarbone in a playoff loss to New England last season.

Turnover tape

To help eliminate turnovers, Ryan is making his players self-scout using videos on ball security. After committing five turnovers last week, the Jets have 22 this season.

"We have clips of every single player we have," Ryan said. "How to hold it, what the opponent's seeing, everything. You name it we're trying to find answers to it, solutions to it."

Jet streams

CB Aaron Berry (quad) and WR Clyde Gates (concussion) did not practice . . . NT Sione Po'uha (back), LB Bart Scott (toe) and WRs Jeremy Kerley (heel/hamstring/illness) and Chaz Schilens (concussion/hip) were limited.Schilens tried to downplay the head injury and said he expects to play. . . Arizona QB Kevin Kolb (ribs) was limited . . . Asked why the Jets didn't put in a claim for former Eagles DE Jason Babin, Ryan said: "We got to focus on rushing the passer from the guys that we have."