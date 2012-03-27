Tebow: I won't impose beliefs on teammates

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The question began innocently enough, a seemingly standard inquiry about the importance of faith in Tim Tebow's life. But when the reporter called for the Jets' new backup quarterback to expound on his beliefs, Tebow hesitated.

"We are at a news conference for a football team," he began. "It's not exactly the platform to get up here and share everything you believe."

But Tebow insisted: "I have no problems ever sharing what I believe. You know, I'm a Christian, a follower of Jesus Christ. That is first and foremost the most important thing in my life . . . But at the same time, this is a news conference for the New York Jets football team."

Those who were poised to label the backup quarterback a Bible-thumper after his news conference Monday at the team's training facility were disappointed. But to understand the phenomenon that is Tim Tebow, one must realize that there is a time and place for everything. He is who he is. And he's not changing for anyone.

Tebow said he didn't choose the Jets because the New York market will provide a larger platform to spread his faith. He also said he won't impose his religious beliefs on his new teammates.

"I think, any market, I just want to be myself," he said. "When I'm asked about it, I won't be ashamed of saying that I serve my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In the locker room, it's not something that I'm super-outspoken about. It's just that's who I am and that's how I live . . . The greatest way to share the gospel is by acting it and by them seeing who you are as a person. It's not by what I say, it's more about how I act."

Tebow said he was taken aback when the term "Tebowing" -- which now is a part of the American lexicon -- became popular. "Tebowing," the act of getting down on one knee and praying, was spawned from his propensity for praying in the end zone after touchdowns. But the quarterback doesn't think his celebrity status stems strictly from his faith.

"I think sometimes it adds to it," he said. "I'm pretty sure I'm not the first athlete that has gotten on a knee and prayed. Somehow, it's known as 'Tebowing,' and I'm not sure why. It probably has a little bit to do with the hype. But, you know, I think it's not all a bad thing. If people are still somehow talking about prayer or talking about my faith, then I think that's pretty cool."