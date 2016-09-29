Todd Bowles giving Austin Seferian-Jenkins a fresh start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets have given Austin Seferian-Jenkins a clean slate.

The rest is up to him now.

“I don’t have any reservations yet because I haven’t met him,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said of his new tight end, whom the team claimed off waivers on Monday. Seferian-Jenkins, however, was scheduled to arrive at the facility after Wednesday’s practice.

“As I get to know him, obviously, with the situations he’s been in, he’s going to sink or swim on his own. We brought in the player. He has a chance to clean his act up, and we’ll see what happens.”

The 2014 second-round pick was released by Tampa Bay last Friday, after his second DUI arrest in three years. The first came in 2013 when he was at the University of Washington. Asked about the police dashcam video that showed Seferian-Jenkins stumbling and slurring his words before his latest arrest, Bowles said: “I’ve heard about it.”

The coach confirmed the team had been interested in the 6-5 pass-catcher since the summer, but the Jets did an extensive background check on him. “You ask a lot of questions,” he said. “You go around and ask former coaches, former players that played with him, coaches he’s with now, training staff, equipment, and you make an overall assessment and you come to an agreement to see how your locker room, how your team is and see if he has a chance to thrive or succeed in it. All you can do is give him a chance.”

But it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play as soon as Sunday. Said Bowles: “If he’s not up to speed, he’s not going to play.”

Dee’s time is done

Dee Milliner’s disappointing, injury-plagued tenure is officially over after the Jets released him from injured reserve. Days after the Jets traded Darrelle Revis to the Bucs in April 2013, they selected Milliner, a star cornerback at Alabama, ninth overall in the draft. But his time here was plagued by injuries.

Jet streams

Revis injured his right ankle in practice, but Bowles said he’s not concerned . . . LT Ryan Clady (shoulder) was limited. In keeping with his season-long Wednesday routine, RB Matt Forte (shoulder) was limited . . . On a conference call, Pete Carroll said Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (MCL sprain) practiced fully and is expected to play, barring a setback.