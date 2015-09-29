Todd Bowles wants no repeat of Jets' flop vs. Eagles

Monday's video review didn't tell the Jets anything they didn't know.

"They ran the ball, we didn't. They got turnovers, we didn't. That's pretty cut-and-dried for us,'' Todd Bowles said a day after his team fell to 2-1 with a 24-17 home loss to the Eagles. "We've just got to play better.''

Five three-and-outs to start the game, four turnovers and one head-scratching lateral attempt by Brandon Marshall derailed the Jets' hopes of heading to London undefeated. But before they turned their full attention to Sunday's game against the AFC rival Dolphins (1-2), the Jets addressed their numerous miscues against Philly.

"It was messy,'' said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw three interceptions. "Of our first six drives, five were three-and-outs. That's a recipe for disaster. It's such a slow start, trying to play from behind because of that all game. The 58 attempts, or whatever it was, is too many. That's not our formula for success.''

Bowles wasn't pleased with the 11-year veteran's decision- making during the game, and his assessment of Fitzpatrick's play didn't change the following day.

"I don't have to watch it again,'' Bowles said. "You throw three interceptions, whether they're tipped or dropped or whatever the case may be, they just can't happen. So my opinion's not going to change there.''

Without running back Chris Ivory (quadriceps) and receiver Eric Decker (knee), the Jets' offense struggled in the first half. That's why Marshall felt compelled to try to make something happen in the second quarter -- but the 31-year-old playmaker insisted he'll never try to throw a lateral again.

"I was 3-0 coming into the game,'' Marshall said of his successful attempts in the past. "Now I think the record for the rest of my career will be 3-1, because I'm never going to try that again.''

His lapse in judgment came in the second quarter with the Jets trailing 17-0. As Marshall was being tackled on a 15-yard completion, he tried to pitch the ball to tight end Jeff Cumberland, who was in no position to receive it. The ball hit the helmet of Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin, and Jordan Hicks picked it up and ran it back to the Jets' 36. Philly then scored on a 1-yard run by Darren Sproles to make it 24-0.

"The only positive about that play was the sideline was so close,'' Marshall said. "When you make a play like that and it's on the other side, that walk back to your sideline is like the worst ever.

"Good thing it was right by our sideline. I was able to take a few steps and I was right there.''

Marshall took the blame for what he called his "bonehead play'' after the game, adding: "The damage outweighs the reward so much.'' And it appears Jets Nation appreciated his honesty and accountability.

"The response was great with Jets fans,'' he said. "I actually said it was dumb and boneheaded, and the fans seemed to do more picking me up than knocking me down.''

As disappointing as Sunday's loss was, Bowles isn't focusing too much on the negative, just as he didn't focus too much on the positive after the 2-0 start.

"We didn't overreact to the two wins,'' he said. "We're not going to overreact to one loss.''