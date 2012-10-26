Toe injury could cost Bart Scott his consecutive-games streak

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It's not in Bart Scott's nature to complain. But after weeks of pushing off on a dislocated big toe, the veteran linebacker, along with the Jets' coaching staff, must make a decision.

Scott has played 119 straight games since 2004, but his impressive streak is in jeopardy this week as the Jets prepare to face the Dolphins.

"It's like losing a thumb on your hand," said Scott, who likened his dependability to that of a "postal worker."

Scott said he suffered the injury on the second play from scrimmage in Week 3 -- coincidentally against Miami. And since that Sept. 23 meeting, he's been hobbled by the same type of ligament damage and capsule strains associated with turf toe. As a result, his status for Sunday's rematch against the Dolphins is in question and his streak is in jeopardy.

Scott said that for the past five weeks, he's worn a cleat that is not only a size and a half too big but also has the top cut off. A carbon fiber plate and pieces of foam were added on top of the shoe to make it more comfortable.

"That toe injury could have kept him out the last three weeks. It really could have," Rex Ryan said of Scott, who hasn't practiced this week. "But he's that kind of guy, he's going to push all the way.

" . . . If it's up to Bart, you know he's going to play. But maybe we need to look at it and say, 'You know what, Bart . . . ?"

After struggling in 2011, Scott came into this season in better shape and much less talkative. The linebacker said earlier this season that he could be the best he's "ever been" in 2012, but his production has been severely limited the past five weeks because of his toe injury.

"Bart was having a tremendous year," Ryan said of Scott, who has 31 tackles (17 solo) this season. "He was probably playing as good as any time since he's been here. We've got to get him back. Obviously, you want to get him back as healthy as he possibly can be. Is he going to be 100 percent this week? No."

Scott seemed resigned to the fact that he might not play.

"Yeah, it's tough," he said of losing his streak. "I pride myself on not really ever missing a practice and showing up and continuing to show my teammates that working hard and being there with them, how important our chemistry is.

"In my family, we're not told to complain. We just do what we have to do."