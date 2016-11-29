Tom Brady: Darrelle Revis is not 100 percent

Darrelle Revis hasn’t looked like himself all season, and according to Tom Brady, the Jets cornerback didn’t appear to be 100 percent on Sunday either.

“I know he’s not feeling great,” the Patriots quarterback said yesterday during his weekly radio spot in Boston. “I could see he winced out there a few times, kind of getting up. It looked like his leg was bothering him a little bit. But he was still very close on a lot of those plays.”

Not close enough, though. The former shutdown cornerback was burned for two touchdowns — including Malcolm Mitchell’s game-winning 8-yard TD catch in the Jets’ 22-17 loss.

Revis, 31, said after the game that he’s been playing through “nicks and bangs,” adding that “some things aren’t on the injury report.” But coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t aware of Revis playing through an injury. “Not to my knowledge he isn’t, no. I haven’t heard of such a thing,”

According to ProFootballFocus.com, Brady had a 140.4 QB rating when throwing at Revis, who allowed four catches for 41 yards and two scores on five targets.

So what did Bowles think of Revis’ play? “For the most part, he played OK,’’ he said. “He gave up a pass or two, but we were in the ballgame. We just didn’t make enough plays to win it at the end.”

Brady blocking

Jets defenders had a clear shot at Brady in the first quarter, but they avoided hitting the 39-year-old as he awkwardly assumed the role of lead blocker for running back LeGarrette Blount. As members of the secondary went out of their way not to touch Brady, Blount picked up 10 yards.

Bowles on the lack of contact on Brady: “I would have liked to have seen someone make the tackle and to just tackle the guy with the ball, not the guy without the ball.”

Thoughts and prayers

Jets rookie linebacker Darron Lee, who played two seasons at Ohio State, expressed condolences for those involved in yesterday’s campus attack.

“For those who are affected, my thoughts and prayers are with them and their families,” Lee said. “Obviously, it’s a tragedy. It’s terrible.”

Jet streams

Safety Calvin Pryor, who was injured on the Patriots’ final scoring drive, has a concussion, Bowles said . . . Nose tackle Steve McLendon aggravated a hamstring injury.