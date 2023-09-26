Source: Jets to bring in quarterback Trevor Siemian

The Jets are adding a third quarterback, finally.

They will sign veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad, pending a physical, a league source said.

The 31-year-old Siemian will be a Jet for the second time. He started one game for them in 2019 — when Sam Darnold had mono — but Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first half against the Browns.

He has also played for the Broncos, Saints and Bears. Siemian was with the Bengals during training camp this year. They released him in late August.

Siemian has started 30 games in his NFL career, including 24 with the Broncos in 2016 and 2017. He’s thrown 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Siemian is only 13-17 as a starter, and 0-6 since leaving Denver. He played two games for the Bears last season, throwing for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Siemian is not going to save the Jets’ season, but they needed another quarterback after losing Aaron Rodgers for the season with a torn Achilles tendon just four plays into the season.

They have been operating the last two weeks with Zach Wilson as the starter and Tim Boyle as his backup. Wilson has struggled in his two starts. He’s led just one touchdown drive in each of those games and has drawn the ire of the fan base and legendary quarterback Joe Namath, who wants the Jets to move on from Wilson.

Robert Saleh has remained in Wilson’s corner, saying he’s the Jets’ “unquestioned quarterback” and that “he gives us the best chance to win.”

The Jets will continue to let Wilson lead the offense, but in Siemian, they have a former NFL starter that they can turn to if things get worse.