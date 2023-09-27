Trevor Siemian content to learn Jets culture, help Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Trevor Siemian didn’t sign with the Jets anticipating that he would become their starting quarterback. He could be, though, if Zach Wilson has some more duds.

“I didn’t have a lot of expectations,” Siemian said. “No promises were given or anything like that. These guys have two quarterbacks. They needed a third quarterback. I had some good conversations. Here I am. I’m excited to get to work.”

The Jets are sticking with Wilson, hoping he will start to run the offense more effectively. Tim Boyle remains the backup. Siemian, signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, will be inactive Sunday when the Jets play Kansas City.

Siemian was home working out and taking care of his three young children when the Jets called him. Now he’s studying the playbook and trying to learn it as quickly as possible. He has some knowledge of it from past systems, but he knows it will take some time to feel comfortable with everything.

“As a backup quarterback in the league it’s kind of your challenge, just how fast you can pick things up,” Siemian said. “I’m anxious to get started, get the verbiage, get to know my teammates a little bit. Definitely not overnight.”

The Jets were looking for someone with experience to join a quarterback group that was supposed to be led by Aaron Rodgers.

Siemian has appeared in 35 NFL games, including 30 starts, for the Broncos, Jets, Saints and Bears. He’s thrown 42 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions in his career.

“He’s got a lot of games under his belt,” Robert Saleh said. “He’s a quick learner, quick study from my understanding. Just giving the ability to come out on the practice squad to help us is the best decision for us.”

Siemian said he’s excited to play for Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Siemian also said he will try to be the best teammate he can for Wilson and help him as much as possible.

“Being a resource for him,” Siemian said. “A lot of times the starting quarterback has a lot going on. He’s getting great coaching, I know that. Whatever I can to do help him, I’ve played a few games in the league. Maybe I offer a different perspective on some things.

“Right now I’m just a fly on the wall in there, trying to learn these guys, learning everything as quickly as I can.”

In panic mode

Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay was asked what he sees from Wilson and the Jets’ offense. He paused and said, “A team that wants to run the ball. That wasn’t to be funny or anything, but [Rodgers] got hurt and they turned into a team in like panic mode almost. That’s what I see, at least.”

Injury report

Tony Adams (hamstring) and Wes Schweitzer (concussion) did not practice Wednesday. They both missed last week’s game. Mekhi Becton (knee) and Breece Hall (knee) were limited.