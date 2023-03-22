Jets add OL Trystan Colon, bring back FB Nick Bawden

The Jets signed offensive lineman Trystan Colon and re-signed fullback Nick Bawden on Wednesday.

Colon was with the Ravens his first three NFL seasons, appearing in 20 games and starting four. Baltimore signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Colon has played both right guard and center almost equally. He’s taken 162 snaps at right guard and 135 at center.

Colon and Wes Schweitzer, who the Jets signed last week, give them depth and versatility on the line. But they likely aren’t done rebuilding the offensive line. They want to give Aaron Rodgers – if/when a trade agreement is reached with Green Bay – as much protection as possible.

Schweitzer started 60 games for the Falcons and Commanders over the past six years and has played all five positions on the line. He’s has spent most of his time at guard and has 430 snaps at center. Center is a position of need for the Jets. They could be targeting someone more proven, such as former Titans All-Pro center Ben Jones.

The Jets hired former Tennessee offensive line coach Keith Smart for the same position the offseason so the transition for Jones would be seamless. Free agent Connor McGovern has been the Jets’ center the past three seasons and he remains unsigned.

Another position the Jets could be looking to fill is the tackle spot.

George Fant played left and right tackle in his three seasons as a Jet, but he’s a free agent. The Jets have three tackles returning from injury – Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Max Mitchel. Alijah Vera-Tucker, who also is coming back from season-ending triceps surgery, played guard and tackle last season.

Other positions the Jets need to address are defensive line, linebacker and perhaps running back. Breece Hall is rehabbing from a torn ACL in October. If Hall is on a snap count to start the season, the Jets could turn to Michael Carter, but they may want to add a veteran.

After playing nine games with the Jets in 2021, Bawden was placed on injured reserve last August with an undisclosed injury and missed all of the 2022 season.