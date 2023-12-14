Jets tight end Tyler Conklin's big plays helping to galvanize team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Tyler Conklin likes using his big frame to run over tacklers, but he’s also shown he can jump over defenders to catch the football.

The Jets' 6-3, 254-pound tight end had two grabs like that down the seam that went for at least 20 yards in last week’s win over the Texans. Conklin leapt over a defender whose back was to the ball for the two big gains – one on third down – to galvanize the Jets.

“He wants to be an example and he always wants to perform out on the field and that’s what you see,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “Whenever you have a guy who can go down the field and make those contested catches, that’s really exciting.

“The guy’s back is turned but he’s really draped all over him. He made two incredible catches which really extended those drives. Whenever you get those explosive plays, the crowd feels it, we feel it as a team.”

Conklin is third on the Jets in receptions (46) and second in receiving yards (506).

Rodgers watch

Aaron Rodgers was limited in practice Thursday. He worked on a side field, dropping back and simulated play-action before throwing the football 40-50 yards. Then he took part in some individual drills, including throwing on the move, in the portion of practice open to the media.

Rodgers was moving well, especially for someone who had his left Achilles tendon surgically repaired 13 weeks ago. The Jets have to activate him by Wednesday or Rodgers will end the season on injured reserve.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s doing,” Conklin said. “I’m not a doctor or anything so I don’t know how amazing it is with how fast it’s happening, but he looks really good. He still throws the ball amazing.”

Happy for Zach

Quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese has seen Zach Wilson make a lot of progress and was glad to see him have the success he had last week. Calabrese, the former East Islip star quarterback, has been with Wilson all three seasons with the Jets.

“I’m very happy for him,” Calabrese said. “I’m proud of him. He’s grown a lot since he’s been here. He’s been through a lot, but he’s also grown a lot.”

Two-minute drill

Right tackle Carter Warren (hip) and receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day. They’re both trending toward missing their second straight games … C.J. Mosley is one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.