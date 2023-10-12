Tyler Conklin's big play vs. Broncos no shock to Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – As Nathaniel Hackett was describing tight end Tyler Conklin's big-boy third-down conversion from Sunday, the Jets offensive coordinator was “getting tingles.”

Conklin caught Zach Wilson’s pass on the Jets’ 45, was first contacted on the 50 and would not be brought down. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound tight end bullied his way to the Denver 31, pushing forward with five Broncos trying to tackle him.

Other Jets skill players and offensive linemen ran downfield and pushed the pile to help Conklin get a few more yards. It went for 37.

“That was one of the most perfectly executed plays I’ve ever seen and then the mentality and physicality afterward, that is what as a coach we all strive for,” Hackett said Thursday. “He ran a perfect route, Zach delivers the ball perfectly and then what he did after the catch just shows who is.

“He’s been doing that consistently throughout this year, drop-stepping, running, try to run over a guy and then watching all the other guys come together and push that pile. I’m getting tingles right now. That to me was one of the most perfect plays I’ve ever seen and in that kind of a critical moment was just so awesome to see."

It was third-and-4 on the Jets’ final series and that play kept the drive alive. The way Conklin carried defenders reminded many of former Giants’ tight end Mark Bavaro doing that against the 49ers in 1986. Conklin said people kept bringing it up to him, so he searched up the YouTube video of up and saw it was similar.

Conklin thought his was “a cool play” and loved that “Hack loved it so much.”

It’s not surprising that Hackett and Wilson trusted Conklin in a big spot. Hackett said Conklin is “unbelievably important” to the offense. Conklin has been that type of reliable rock for the Jets since signing a three-year, $20.5 million contract with them before last season.

“To be a safety blanket and be able to make those plays for your quarterback, it’s big,” Conklin told Newsday. “For me, it’s something I always wanted. I’m ready to take that next step and see really what I can become in this league. I have an opportunity to kind of take that step and I’m just going to try and do my best to make the most of it.”

Conklin, who spent his first four seasons with the Vikings, is a good pass blocker and a steady receiver. The Jets are going to need both on Sunday afternoon when they face the undefeated Eagles in MetLife Stadium.

The only Jet with more targets, catches and receiving yards than Conklin over the past two seasons is Garrett Wilson. Conklin has 75 catches for 755 yards and three touchdowns and has played more than 75 percent of the offensive snaps.

He’s built chemistry with Wilson and spends extra time with his quarterback to make sure they’re in sync.

“I talk to Zach all the time,” Conklin said. “Like man, ‘I’m going to try and make it as easy on you as I can. Let’s watch film together. Let’s figure out what looks you like, how you want me to run things. Let’s get on the same page and try to make each other’s life easy.’” When I came here, I was excited to come here with a young quarterback and build chemistry and be that guy for him.”

Conklin was looking forward to playing with Aaron Rodgers this season, but he tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1. The Jets went back to Wilson, who Conklin has seen grow and develop.

Robert Saleh said Conklin’s bruising play was indicative of the team as a whole, and particularly the tight end group, which includes C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert.

“Put the whole team on your back,” Saleh said. “The strain and violence and love that I think our players have for one another and to put that forward and then seeing the o-line run down the push them and the amount of effort that was involved and everybody just showing up, I thought it was a cool play.”