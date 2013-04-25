Controversial LSU CB Tyrann Mathieu says Jets aren't interested

Controversial cornerback Tyrann Mathieu said the Jets have expressed "no interest at all'' in him leading up to Thursday's NFL draft. If they do select the LSU product, though, he said he would be able to replace recently traded Darrelle Revis.

"I feel like I'm the guy to do it,'' he said at the ESPN The Magazine predraft party on Wednesday night in Manhattan.

Mathieu, who was kicked off the LSU team for repeated failed drug tests, said he considers himself a first-round talent but is resigned to his off-field issues causing him to drop. "I'll probably go in the second,'' he said.

If Mathieu does wind up in New York, he might more likely be a Giant. He said that the Giants, unlike the Jets, have shown interest in him in recent weeks. And Giants veteran cornerback Corey Webster has been a mentor to him. However, Mathieu doesn't think he'll land with Big Blue because of his issues.

"I think they're interested but I think they're gonna play their cards right,'' he said. "I don't think they'll draft me. I don't think they're that interested. It's just my gut feeling.''