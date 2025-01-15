SportsFootballNew York Jets

Vance Joseph is 10th person to interview for Jets head coaching position

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

The Jets interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coach opening on Wednesday.

Denver had one of the stingiest defenses this season under Joseph, who just completed his second season as the defensive coordinator. The Broncos ranked third in points allowed and seventh in yards and takeaways.

Joseph had a short playing career that included one season with the Jets. He appeared in 13 games at cornerback for the Jets in 1995 and had two interceptions.

Joseph has been coaching in the NFL for 20 seasons and has head coaching experience. He was the Broncos head coach in 2017 and 2018. Joseph went 11-21. Denver was the No. 3 defense in the NFL in his first season.

He is the 10th known candidate the Jets have interviewed for their coaching vacancy. They’ve also spoken to Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo, Darren Rizzi and Jeff Ulbrich.

Vrabel was hired as the Patriots head coach earlier this week.

More names will be added to the list as the Jets are planning interviews with other candidates this week. Among them are Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Minnesota quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

The Jets are simultaneously performing a general manager search. They have interviewed 15 people. It’s expected they will begin second interviews with their top choices.

It’s possible someone could be hired later in the week to allow him take part in the second-round of coaching interviews. Ideally, the new general manager will have some input on who will be the Jets’ coach.

Joseph began his NFL coaching career in San Francisco as an assistant defensive backs coach. He spent the next 10 seasons as the defensive backs coach for the 49ers, Texans and Bengals.

Joseph became a defensive coordinator for the first time in 2016 in Miami under former Jets coach Adam Gase for one season. Joseph became the Broncos head coach the following year.

After being fired by Denver, Joseph was Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator for four seasons. He returned to the Broncos as Sean Payton’s defensive coordinator in 2023.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More Jets

Vance Joseph is 10th interview for Jets head coach1m read
Jets interview Sullivan and Gaine for their GM vacancy2m read
Ulbrich gets to state his case for Jets' job2m read
Jets' search for head coach, GM picks up steam2m read
Grades for Jets rookies for 2024 season2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME