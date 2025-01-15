Vance Joseph is 10th person to interview for Jets head coaching position

The Jets interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coach opening on Wednesday.

Denver had one of the stingiest defenses this season under Joseph, who just completed his second season as the defensive coordinator. The Broncos ranked third in points allowed and seventh in yards and takeaways.

Joseph had a short playing career that included one season with the Jets. He appeared in 13 games at cornerback for the Jets in 1995 and had two interceptions.

Joseph has been coaching in the NFL for 20 seasons and has head coaching experience. He was the Broncos head coach in 2017 and 2018. Joseph went 11-21. Denver was the No. 3 defense in the NFL in his first season.

He is the 10th known candidate the Jets have interviewed for their coaching vacancy. They’ve also spoken to Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo, Darren Rizzi and Jeff Ulbrich.

Vrabel was hired as the Patriots head coach earlier this week.

More names will be added to the list as the Jets are planning interviews with other candidates this week. Among them are Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Minnesota quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

The Jets are simultaneously performing a general manager search. They have interviewed 15 people. It’s expected they will begin second interviews with their top choices.

It’s possible someone could be hired later in the week to allow him take part in the second-round of coaching interviews. Ideally, the new general manager will have some input on who will be the Jets’ coach.

Joseph began his NFL coaching career in San Francisco as an assistant defensive backs coach. He spent the next 10 seasons as the defensive backs coach for the 49ers, Texans and Bengals.

Joseph became a defensive coordinator for the first time in 2016 in Miami under former Jets coach Adam Gase for one season. Joseph became the Broncos head coach the following year.

After being fired by Denver, Joseph was Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator for four seasons. He returned to the Broncos as Sean Payton’s defensive coordinator in 2023.