Jets sign Wes Schweitzer to add versatility, depth to offensive line

As the Jets continue to try and work out a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they added someone who will help protect their quarterback this season.

The Jets signed offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer on Thursday. The 29-year-old has played every position on the line since being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round in 2016. He spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

The 6-4, 300-pound Schweitzer has appeared in 80 games, starting 60 of them. He’s played mostly left guard, but last season spent most of his time at center for Washington. Schweitzer started six of the seven games he played in last season, and played 348 snaps at center.

Schweitzer will give the Jets versatility and depth across the offensive line. On Thursday, they lost backup Dan Feeney, who will sign with the Dolphins.

The Jets need to address the offensive line more.

Center Connor McGovern, the Jets’ starting center the past three years, is a free agent. It’s possible he will return, but the Jets could look for an upgrade. Former Titans center Ben Jones is a free agent who has worked with the Jets' new offensive line coach, Keith Carter, in Tennessee.

The Jets also are bringing back offensive lineman Adam Pankey. He was on the Jets’ practice squad last season, but never played in a game. Pankey also spent time with the Packers and Dolphins practice teams. He’s played in just nine games since 2017.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein officially signed his one-year contract to return to the Jets.