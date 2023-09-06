Jets' rookie to watch: Will McDonald IV

Will McDonald IV, defensive end

His speed off the line, bend and overall freakish athleticism make McDonald a unique edge rusher and someone who should have an impact on what is already one of the deepest lines in the NFL.

McDonald, the 15th overall pick, used to jump over cars. Now he plans to jump over offensive tackles.

He can give offensive linemen trouble with his fast get-off and quick spin move, which was effective in college and the preseason. The Jets can turn McDonald loose against a big tackle in passing downs that could lead to free runs at the quarterback and splash plays.

The Jets are so loaded up front that McDonald could play limited snaps, but he should have some opportunities to show why the Jets were so high on the Iowa State product. Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will find ways to utilize McDonald and his strengths.

The Jets want to use their depth on the line by coming at teams in waves. McDonald could give the Jets a change of pace and frustrate offensive linemen who have been physically worn down the more powerful players that the Jets have up front. Tired O-linemen may not be able to keep up with McDonald.

He could be fun to watch.