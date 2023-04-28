Jets' top draft pick Will McDonald IV jumping for joy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Will McDonald IV has an impressive and unique talent that very few possess: The Jets’ first-round pick can jump over cars.

McDonald first jumped over a sedan and then a Mazda SUV. But the edge rusher out of Iowa State who the Jets took with the No. 15 pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft said those days are over now.

“The next thing I’ll be jumping over is just [offensive] tackles,” McDonald said Friday afternoon at the Jets' facility. “I’m officially retired from jumping over cars.”

McDonald, a freakish and versatile athlete, did some jumping in the draft. He leapt over quite a few players to be drafted in the middle of the first round. Even McDonald acknowledged he was projected to go in the 20s or second round.

The Jets were expected to take an offensive tackle, but the top four were already selected when it was their turn to pick. Although the defensive line is their deepest position, the Jets felt the 6-4, 240-pound McDonald’s speed and athleticism were too good to pass up. Robert Saleh said McDonald was the best pass rusher in the draft.

“He’s just got a unique ability to catch the corner,” the Jets coach said. “He’s got unique length to get the ball out. He’s going to be special.”

McDonald, 23, took an interesting road to the NFL. He grew up playing just about every sport other than football. McDonald’s main sport was basketball, but he also wrestled, played soccer, did jujitsu and even mastered riding a unicycle. When he was in high school he kept the unicycle in the back of his car.

“I would just ride it at some point like it was normal,” he said.

When McDonald was a junior at Waukesha High School in Wisconsin, he started playing football. He was a receiver at first, but then his coach lined him up against the first-string tackle. McDonald said he relied on his basketball background, did a Eurostep and got past the offensive lineman. He instantly became a pass rusher.

McDonald’s life changed from that point.

His plan was to join the Army. McDonald’s raw ability on the football field earned him a scholarship to Iowa State and he turned that into hearing his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft and hugging commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I was able to change my path from going to the Army and then being a [first-round] draft pick,” McDonald said. “It definitely changed my life. It’s taught me a lot of discipline and poise. Football can teach you a lot of things in life that you can learn from. It changed my life from that aspect.”

He ended his college career with an Iowa State-record 34 sacks, tied for the most in Big 12 history. McDonald also forced 10 fumbles and had 40 1/2 tackles for loss.

McDonald said he started thinking the NFL was a possibility when he was a sophomore. He had 10 1/2 sacks and 13 tackles for loss that year. The following season, he set a school record with 11 1/2 sacks. McDonald’s brother passed away that same year. His memory pushes McDonald.

He wears a chain with his brother’s picture on it and carries a photo of him in his wallet. McDonald said his brother is always on his mind, even more so on draft night.

“I hope he’s looking down right now, seeing this,” McDonald said. “I’m glad that he was able to see me get this opportunity. I know he wasn’t here physically, but I know spiritually he was here with me. I just hope he’s still watching.”