NFL Draft: Jets select Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV with No. 15 pick

The Jets took Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

After trading for Aaron Rodgers earlier in the week, the Jets didn’t have too many glaring holes to address with their top pick. Their one major issue rested along the offensive line. Mekhi Becton’s injury history and Duane Brown’s age meant reinforcements were needed at either tackle spot.

But all the top-tier offensive linemen were taken before the Jets were on the clock. Ohio State's Paris Johnson went sixth to the Cardinals after a pair of trades (Arizona first traded down from No. 3 overall to No. 12, then moved up to No. 6 with the Detroit lions.) Tennessee's Darnell Wright went 10th to the Bears after they traded down one pick with the Eagles, Peter Skoronski went 11th to the Titans, and the Steelers jumped the Jets by trading with the Patriots at No. 14 for Broderick Jones.

Instead, the Jets waited out the clock and picked up a long, explosive sack artist in McDonald, who measured in at 6-4 and 239 pounds at the Combine in February. McDonald had 30 sacks in five seasons with the Cyclones, including 11 1/2 as a junior in 2021 and 10 1/2 as a sophomore in 2020. He also had 10 career forced fumbles.