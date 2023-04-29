Jets draftees Joe Tippmann, Will McDonald IV thrilled to work with Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets’ first two draft picks know Aaron Rodgers’ game very well, from afar but not that far. They can’t wait to work closely with him and learn from him.

Edge rusher Will McDonald IV, the Jets’ first-round pick, grew up in Wisconsin about two hours from Green Bay. He said he’s been watching Rodgers since he replaced Brett Favre as Packers quarterback in 2008.

“I wasn’t a Packers fan, but I was an Aaron Rodgers fan,” McDonald said. “It’s actually a dream come true just playing with Aaron, being able to be around his mindset and how he works. I want to be around all that positivity, and I want it to rub off on everybody.”

Joe Tippmann, the Jets' second-round pick, played center at the University of Wisconsin. He will have to really get to know Rodgers. Although the Jets re-signed veteran center Connor McGovern on Monday, Robert Saleh said Tippmann will be competing for who will snap Aaron Rodgers the football this season.

“It’s an awesome feeling, especially knowing somebody as seasoned a veteran like him, I just feel like there’s so much opportunity there for me to learn from him,” Tippmann said. “It would be a dream to be able to play with him and those dreams are coming true.”

Many Jets probably feel similarly about Rodgers, a first-round pick in 2005. He should only make the skill players better as well as the team overall.

The Jets love Tippmann’s football IQ and the communication skills on the line that he displayed at Wisconsin. He’s 6-6, 313 pounds – which is tall for a center – but they like his athleticism and believe he will be effective. The Jets also feel he has the versatility to play other positions on the line.

There are legitimate questions, though, about whether Tippmann can supplant the durable and effective McGovern so quickly. Most expect them to go with a veteran in front of the future Hall of Fame QB. The Jets will do everything to make sure Rodgers is protected so if McGovern is the better option he will start.

McGovern has been as dependable a player as the Jets have had over the past few seasons. He’s missed just two games over the past three years.

Saleh mentioned that the center will be flanked by experienced guards Laken Tomlinson and Alijah-Vera-Tucker and noted that McGovern would be able to help Tippmann get ready for playing center in the NFL. McGovern has a one-year deal, so Tippmann may be the future center of the Jets.

“There’s a lot of experience around him and in that room when you talk about Connor,” Saleh said. “Connor’s played a lot of football in this league and he's going to be an asset also for the young kid to be able to lean on and learn off of.”

Tippmann has another voice who could be helpful as he makes this big jump. Former Jets offensive lineman Jason Fabini coached Tippmann in Indiana from the fifth grade until he graduated high school. Fabini continues to be “a mentor” and “a lifeline” for Tippmann.

“I was able to absorb so much from him,” Tippmann said. “He was somebody that helped me with my transition from high school to college. He’s somebody that’s currently helping me from college to the NFL. He’s been somebody who’s been a mentor to me, kind of like a lifeline. Someone I can always lean on. Someone I can count on to be able to assist me with anything and push me to be a better player.”

McDonald doesn’t have a former Jets’ player he can lean on, but some current ones who can show him the ropes.

Second-year running back Breece Hall was McDonald’s teammate at Iowa State and the first one to welcome him when he arrived at the Jets’ facility on Friday. McDonald is also close to Allen Lazard, another former Iowa State product, who also played for the Packers.

McDonald is really looking forward to picking Rodgers’ brain and seeing how he can help him as a pass rusher chase down quarterbacks.

“I’ve been scouting Aaron since 2008,” McDonald said. “It’s a real cool opportunity playing with somebody that been in the game for a long time. I’m sure when I see him, I’m going to ask him rapid questions, like, ‘What to do you? How do you move? How do you operate? How can I learn from you?’ Having him here is like a big help.”