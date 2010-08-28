With Pace out, an increased role for Taylor

Jason Taylor doesn't have to brace himself for the chatter, that potential backlash that could start building to a crescendo now that he's about to have an increased role with Calvin Pace sidelined.

Some already think the combo outside linebacker/defensive end has lost a step, no longer able to consistently make the plays he's made for the better part of his NFL career, believing that was part of the reason the Dolphins let him walk away so easily.

That's how things have always been for the six-time Pro Bowler, who turns 36 Wednesday. So he knows the naysayers probably are neatly lined up, ready to let him have it.

"People are going to doubt whatever they want," Taylor said. "I've always had that kind of chip on my shoulder throughout my career. People always said I couldn't do things. They said I couldn't play D-end at 240 [pounds], and I'm going on 14 years now.

"I've got my little box of motivation that I have in the back of my head, and that won't change regardless of the situation. So it's incumbent on me now to go out and to help this team any way I can."

Taylor's signing takes on an even greater significance with Pace, the Jets' best pass rusher, out for a "few weeks" after suffering a right ankle injury Friday night against the Redskins.

Pace was having a solid game with five tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble. The onus to wreak that kind of havoc now shifts mostly to Taylor.

"Jason Taylor," Rex Ryan said, "his M.O. is going to change from 75 percent to 100 percent until Calvin gets back."

That's what worries some Jets-watchers. When the Jets signed Taylor, his role was expected to be more of a situational player. By giving him fewer snaps, the Jets figured it would be a way to keep him fresh. But that's about to change with Pace's absence.

"I wasn't walking around telling everybody I was a situational guy," said Taylor, who had offseason shoulder surgery. "I want to play, so obviously, it's very unfortunate that something happened to Calvin . . . It's my job to step up and help. Do I think I can do it? Yeah, that's what I do."

Still, is he concerned that by logging some extra minutes, he might not be as fresh as the season wears on?

"I don't know," he said. "I guess that's a Rex question, really. As a player, you want to play. So whatever the case is and whatever the team needs you to do, you go do. And does it take a toll on you? Sure, it takes a little bit of a toll. It's a very physical game. But you can take care of yourself throughout the week and have plenty of gas in the tank come Sunday."

Taylor also might get help from Vernon Gholston, who's been mostly lining up at his new defensive end position during the preseason but also has had a few snaps at outside linebacker.

"I guess maybe the coaches kind of foresaw something like this," Gholston said. "So it allowed me to play end and play outside, getting me a little bit of work at both, covering us if a situation with something like this happened."

If most of Pace's snaps do go to Taylor, though, that's perfectly fine with the former Dolphin. "That's what I do, man," Taylor said. "I've been doing it for a long time, so it won't be my first rodeo."