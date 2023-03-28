Jets owner Woody Johnson 'anxious' and 'optimistic' on getting Aaron Rodgers

PHOENIX — Woody Johnson’s patience is being tested. The Jets have missed the playoffs for 12 straight years and they’re still waiting for the quarterback who can change their fortunes, Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m not the patient sort,” Johnson said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual league meetings. “We got to win. We’re in the win business. We have to win now. That’s the same thing I said 23 years ago.”

There’s been more stormy years than sunshine under Johnson’s watch. He didn’t put a playoff mandate on this season. The Jets still have many pieces that need to be added, starting with the quarterback. The wait continues, but the Jets are confident that will add Rodgers, and he will make them a contender.

“I think we’re anxious,” Johnson said. “We’re optimistic. But we have a plan so we’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody’s hyperventilating at this point.”

The Jets and Packers are in talks that all parties believe will end with the four-time MVP switching teams.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh expressed confidence and optimism that a deal would get done. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did the same. Coach Matt LaFleur sounded as if he was saying goodbye to Rodgers Tuesday and made it clear the Jordan Love era is about to begin in Green Bay.

Johnson said there is “no deadline” for the trade to be completed, echoing the sentiments of Douglas and Saleh. Many believe something will happen closer to the NFL Draft a month from now.

The Jets don’t want to give up the No. 13 pick that Green Bay is seeking. The Jets have two second-round picks this year, No. 42 and 43. At least one could be headed to Green Bay in a trade for Rodgers.

“I’m not going to go into any specifics on what picks have been talked about,” Douglas said. “Ultimately, we’re not where we need to be right now.”

It’s still unclear how long Rodgers will play for the Jets. The Jets don’t want to give up too much if he’s only a one-year rental. The 39-year-old Rodgers admitted he was “90%” retiring when he started his four-day darkness retreat in February.

Johnson was part of the contingent of Jets officials that flew to California to meet with Rodgers and provided some insight. The Jets have been reluctant to say too much about Rodgers while he’s a member of the Packers.

“He’s very impressive,” Johnson said. “Extremely smart. Authentic. He’s definitely his own person, that’s for sure. Great athlete, great golfer. I think he does pretty much everything at the highest level. He’s a competitor.”

Johnson also echoed Saleh’s remarks that it shows that the Jets are moving in the right direction that an all-time great like Rodgers has publicly stated he would like to play for them.

“I know the reaction in the building was pretty high,” Johnson said. “Everybody was pretty excited about having a player of that caliber — and we’re seeing that more now with what’s happening with the Jets. The confidence of where we’re going with this plan, with these leaders.”

Johnson believes similarly about Odell Beckham Jr. considering playing for the Jets. He and Rodgers want to play together. Beckham was seen talking briefly to Douglas and Saleh Tuesday as the league meetings were ending.

“The fact that Odell Beckham, a man of his character and quality and his ability would consider us and want to be with us if that’s what he wants is pretty much a compliment,” Johnson said.

Johnson does see a light at the end of the tunnel for the Jets. He also appreciates the belief that fans have every season and every week that the Jets will win.

“When I go in the parking lot every week and I think the fans are going to kill me — and they maybe have a right to kill me — they’re so optimistic,” Johnson said.

The missing piece, Johnson said, after the season is a quarterback. The Jets have one in their sights that they believe will soon be in their building.

“I really shouldn’t talk too much more about this player,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a plan that Joe and I and the coach and my brother [Christopher] put together that I think we’re going to stick to it. We’re pretty confident that we can get something done that’s going to help the Jets.”