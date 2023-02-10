Jets owner Woody Johnson confident team will acquire a top quarterback in offseason

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Woody Johnson remains confident that the Jets acquire a game-changing quarterback this offseason.

“Listen, I’m always optimistic or I wouldn’t be in this thing,” the Jets owner said on the red carpet before NFL Honors Thursday night.

Johnson said after the season ended that he “absolutely” would spend big money to land a quarterback and that was the missing piece from a team that started 7-4 and lost its final six games.

“That’s THE issue right now,” Johnson said. “The issue is quarterback performance.”

Johnson also praised the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator. Johnson knows his father, Paul Hackett, the Jets’ former offensive coordinator, and believes Nathaniel will do well.

“He’s going to be great,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be very good and he’s very good with players. He can talk to players, and they trust him. He’s a straight talker. He’ll tell you the truth.”

Hackett’s hiring has fueled speculation that the Jets could land Aaron Rodgers. Hackett worked with Rodgers in Green Bay and they remain close. Rodgers had yet to decide whether he’s going to play football this season. He said he will figure out his future during a four-day “darkness retreat.”

Former Jets legend Joe Namath said the Jets “need a trigger guy” and hopes they can acquire Rodgers.

“He’s a great player,” Namath said. “Of course.”

Namath has said he would give up his No. 12, which the Jets retired, and give it to Rodgers. When asked if he really would do that, he said, “I want the Jets to win.”