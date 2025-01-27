SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets' Woody Johnson: 'I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner'

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson greets general manager Darren...

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson greets general manager Darren Mougey at an introductory press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center , Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Florham Park. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Woody Johnson acknowledged he needs to be a better owner, and he said he’s working on it. He promised “patience” with his new football leaders.

The Jets chairman was a little reflective on Monday following a news conference to introduce new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

“I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner,” Johnson said. “And I'm trying to be better.”

The Jets have missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive years under Johnson’s ownership. This season was especially tumultuous. Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season.

There have been stories and reports about Johnson being too hands-on and meddlesome. He called that “a lot of exaggeration, hyperbole,” and he plans to let Glenn and Mougey do what he hired them to do.

“I want Aaron Glenn to coach the team,” Johnson said. “I want the general manager to manage the assets and the players, and I'll take the owner's position. That's what I'd like to do.”

Johnson believes he became a better owner by putting these two men in charge of his football team. Glenn is a first-time coach and Mougey a first-time GM, but Johnson is confident the transition will be smooth.

“That's part of it,” Johnson said. “The second is I've got to have patience or whatever. I've got to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it will be quick, but I think they'll evolve.”

Glenn said he’s had nothing but positive conversations with Johnson and all he wants to do is win.

“Listen, there's no better person to work for when they sit there and you talk about, you strategize about having a winning commitment, and he has that,” Glenn said. “And that's all I need to know . . . I trust him with everything I have, and I look forward to working with him.”

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More Jets

'Put your seatbelts on'
Aaron Glenn's goal: 'Sustained success'3m read
Jets' decision on Rodgers up to Glenn, Mougey2m read
Rock: Glenn sounds like a man on a mission 4m read
Jets owner Woody Johnson says he has to be better1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME