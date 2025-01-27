Jets' Woody Johnson: 'I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Woody Johnson acknowledged he needs to be a better owner, and he said he’s working on it. He promised “patience” with his new football leaders.

The Jets chairman was a little reflective on Monday following a news conference to introduce new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

“I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner,” Johnson said. “And I'm trying to be better.”

The Jets have missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive years under Johnson’s ownership. This season was especially tumultuous. Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season.

There have been stories and reports about Johnson being too hands-on and meddlesome. He called that “a lot of exaggeration, hyperbole,” and he plans to let Glenn and Mougey do what he hired them to do.

“I want Aaron Glenn to coach the team,” Johnson said. “I want the general manager to manage the assets and the players, and I'll take the owner's position. That's what I'd like to do.”

Johnson believes he became a better owner by putting these two men in charge of his football team. Glenn is a first-time coach and Mougey a first-time GM, but Johnson is confident the transition will be smooth.

“That's part of it,” Johnson said. “The second is I've got to have patience or whatever. I've got to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it will be quick, but I think they'll evolve.”

Glenn said he’s had nothing but positive conversations with Johnson and all he wants to do is win.

“Listen, there's no better person to work for when they sit there and you talk about, you strategize about having a winning commitment, and he has that,” Glenn said. “And that's all I need to know . . . I trust him with everything I have, and I look forward to working with him.”