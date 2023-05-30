Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste signs with Jets

The Jets signed former Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste on Tuesday and released offensive lineman Eric Smith.

Cajuste, a third-round pick for New England in 2019, appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons. He played in 10 last year, including three starts. Cajuste didn’t play his first two seasons because of injury.

He joins an offensive line room that has added Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon and rookies Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren in free agency and the draft.

The Patriots waived Cajuste two weeks ago.

Smith had a couple of stints with the Jets, but he never appeared in a game for them. He spent time on the Jets’ practice squad last year.