Zach Wilson's 'reset' with the Jets begins with being QB1 for Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, OHIO — Zach Wilson is no longer the center of the Jets’ universe. But they’re committed to making sure Wilson is more comfortable and effective when he is under center.

That’s where Wilson will be Thursday night when the Jets open the preseason against Cleveland in the Hall of Fame Game. Wilson, in however many series he plays, will have an opportunity to show he’s grown from last year’s disappointing and humbling season. Having Aaron Rodgers in his ear every day certainly has made an impact.

Rodgers is giving Wilson a master class on how to play the quarterback position, how to talk to and encourage teammates and how to carry himself as the leader of the team. There have been signs in training camp that Wilson is improving.

The Jets' backup QB has made some impressive throws and good reads, knowing when to check down and when he can take shots.

Robert Saleh sees a more decisive and confident Wilson. Rodgers has noticed that Wilson has matured from OTAs to now and believes this experience will make the young quarterback better. Rodgers promised to be like a big brother and help Wilson every step of the way during this reset.

“I hope that this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale,” Rodgers said. “That he can really like take a breath and pause and sit with the disappointment of last year and the frustration and then channel it. I feel like he has, but just reach in and channel it to a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him.

“To learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and to get better. Then just go be himself and look at this as a chance to reset. I think he’s done it.”

Rodgers and Wilson have developed a close friendship. They spent time together in the winter long before they were teammates. Rodgers is always giving Wilson tips in practice.

Wilson watched, admired and tried to pattern his game after Rodgers. Learning from Rodgers now is something Wilson is embracing.

“I think at first it was, you know ‘Aaron Rodgers is in the room,’ it’s one of his favorite players, so I think there was a little bit of being starstruck at first,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “Then watching when Aaron and I interact, I like to think of it as getting a PhD in football.”

The Jets drafted Wilson second overall in 2021. They immediately handed him the keys to the franchise, but his performance and how he dealt with adversity showed he wasn’t ready.

The low point was a 10-3 loss last November in New England. Afterward, Wilson was asked if he felt he let the defense down. He responded, “No. No.” That didn’t go over well in the locker room or anywhere else.

Wilson was trashed on local and national sports shows. He addressed his teammates privately and apologized. Wilson was benched twice last season. He finished with six touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

“It’s a tough position,” Rodgers said. “You’re the guy, you dealt with all the stuff last year. His play on the field, the frustration, some of the stuff that he said, the stuff that was said about him, which is probably the most difficult by his teammates and by some of you all. Now he’s got a chance to kind of reset that whole thing. Take back the narrative. I think he’s done a great job. He’s played really, really well in camp.”

The Jets need Wilson to be ready to step in if anything happens to Rodgers. They hope that’s not the case, but Wilson’s development is still critical for his future and the Jets.

“He looks confident,” Rodgers said. “His fundamentals I think are improving. He’s thrown the ball on time. He’s got all the other intangibles. He can run, he can move, he can throw on the move, he could throw no-look passes.

“Just [let this] be a good reset for him and I think he’ll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath. That’s going to set him up for a nice long career in the league.”