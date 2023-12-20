Robert Saleh not ready to rule out Zach Wilson for Sunday against Commanders

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson remains in the NFL concussion protocol. But Robert Saleh said Wilson is improving and isn’t ruling him out for Sunday’s game.

“I’m not closing the door on that yet,” Saleh said.

If Wilson can’t play, Trevor Siemian will start against the Washington Commanders and Brett Rypien will be the backup.

Wilson suffered a concussion in the Jets’ 30-0 loss in Miami on Sunday. He left in the first half after taking a number of hard hits.

His mother posted a video on Instagram and said Wilson hid how he was feeling and tried to continue to play. She also said, “He started having problems with blurred vision and his depth perception,” after a blow to the head.

Saleh said the NFL spotters, who look for players showing signs of disorientation or instability, noticed Wilson was comprised. According to Saleh, five Jets were spotted during the game. Wilson was the only one not cleared to return.

“Sometimes we don’t always catch it,” Saleh said. “That’s why we have the NFL spotters to spot things up top. But players do not want to come off the field, too. You always encourage them to communicate. We always encourage those guys to take care of above the neck.”

Saleh said he appreciates that Wilson tried to stay in the game for his teammates.

“Credit to Zach, he will fight,” Saleh said. “That’s one thing I will say about that young man. He’s always gotten up there no matter how many hits he’s taken, how many times he’s running for his life. He’s always come back to the huddle and he’s come back and he’s fought.

“I have a great appreciation for him. At the same time, thank goodness that it was spotted up top and we were able to get him the care that he needs.”