Zach Wilson, Jets dreadful in boo-filled loss to Jaguars

Zach Wilson led the offense onto the field late in the third quarter and was booed loudly. The fans at MetLife Stadium let the Jets' second-year quarterback know exactly how they felt about him.

Robert Saleh benched Wilson moments later and inserted preseason folk hero Chris Streveler, who was just elevated from the practice squad before the game. The move couldn’t save the Jets or their season, and everything that happened certainly hurt Wilson’s staying power in New York.

This was a must-win game for the Jets and they didn’t show up in a 19-3 loss to the Jaguars in their home finale at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets’ playoff hopes are hanging by a strand of tinsel after their fourth straight defeat. They are 7-8 and dropped to 10th in the AFC playoff race. The Jaguars (7-8) moved ahead of them into the ninth spot by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker. The top seven teams make it.

The fans who braved the heavy rains and winds voiced their disgust often and loudly. The boos were deserved. Wilson was the target of most of them.

Wilson played terribly. This was a big moment for the Jets’ disappointing and embattled quarterback and he didn’t elevate his game at all. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

It’s the second time in three starts that Wilson was held under 100 yards passing and second time he was benched. This one was more embarrassing than when Saleh turned to Mike White to replace Wilson after he threw for 77 yards against the Patriots last month. Wilson was inactive the next three games.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, was pulled from this nationally televised game because of total ineffectiveness in favor of Streveler, who hadn’t played in a game this season.

The Jets mustered just a field goal and it was on their first possession of the game after Quinnen Williams had a strip sack that was recovered by Carl Lawson deep in Jaguars territory.

Streveler finished 10-for-15 for 90 yards and led the Jets in rushing with 54 yards on nine carries.

Trevor Lawrence, who was selected with the No. 1 pick last year, showed the Jets what could have been if they just lost one more game during their 2-14 season in 2020.

Lawrence was 20-for-31 for 229 yards. He also ran for 51 yards and the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard keep-and-leap.

Wilson will take most of the criticism, but the Jets were just outplayed and outclassed on both sides of the ball. The offensive line continues to struggle. The Jets rushed for only 66 yards. The Jags ran for 147.

With the Jets down 16-3 with 3:31 left. in the third, Streveler replaced Wilson to a loud ovation. The cheers grew louder when Streveler ran for 6 yards on first down and completed a pass on second down to give the Jets their first first down of the second half.

Streveler provided a spark. He carried the ball six times for 37 yards and led the Jets’ to the 12-yard line, but they ended up with no points. Bam Knight was tackled for a 1-yard loss on third down and Streveler threw incomplete on fourth-and-2.

It was a 73-yard drive for the Jets. They totaled just 78 yards in their previous seven possessions with Wilson running the offense.

Streveler came out for the next series, but the Jets coughed up the football. Garrett Wilson fumbled after catching a pass from Streveler. Tre Herndon recovered it for the Jaguars and returned it to the Jets’ 24. The Jaguars turned it into a field goal.

The Jets trailed 13-3 at halftime after the offense played dreadfully and the defense allowed too many big plays.

They were outgained 251-66 overall and 115-4 on the ground.

The game actually started well for the Jets. Quinnen Williams, who missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury, picked up his 12th sack of the season on the Jaguars’ third play and caused Lawrence to fumble. Carl Lawson recovered, giving the Jets’ offense great field position at Jacksonville’s 16.

The Jets couldn’t get in the end zone, though. Wilson was sacked on third down. They settled for a Greg Zuerlein 37-yard field goal.

The Jaguars tied it at 3 on the next drive on Riley Patterson’s 32-yard field goal. The Jets gave up two explosive plays on third down on the series – a 22-yard reception by former Giant Evan Engram and 19-yard run by Travis Etienne.

Jacksonville went ahead 10-3 on a Lawrence's 1-yard touchdown run 4:34 into the second quarter. It capped a 16-play, 96-yard drive that took 8:15. The Jaguars’ only third down was Lawrence’s score. He leaped and stretched the ball over the goal line on third-and-goal.

The Jets’ offense sputtered on the ensuing possession. Two penalties and a 7-yard loss derailed the Jets’ from getting anything going. Wilson also threw a ball up for grabs that was nearly picked off, but his own receiver Corey Davis broke it up.

The Jaguars scored again on their next drive. Another Patterson field goal, this time from 45 yards away, put the Jets in a 13-3 hole.

The Jets went three-and-out on the next drive. Wilson was sacked on first down and had his second down pass knocked down.

They gave Lawrence the ball back with 1:51 remaining and he put the Jaguars in position to score again. But Patterson missed a 44-yard field goal with 25 seconds left, giving the Jets the ball just before the half.

The second quarter ended with Wilson throwing an interception on a fourth-down Hail Mary pass.

The Jets opened the third quarter with the ball, but they went three-and-out. Wilson missed his receiver on third-and-1.

Lawrence led another scoring drive on the subsequent drive. Patterson converted a 41-yard field goal to make it 16-3.

The next Jets’ series was another three-and-out. Streveler replaced Wilson on the next series.