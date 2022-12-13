Zach Wilson on call to possibly back up Mike White against Lions

Zach Wilson could be active this weekend and serve as Mike White’s backup. Robert Saleh didn’t rule it out.

Wilson has been inactive the past three weeks, with Joe Flacco serving as QB2 behind White. Flacco was forced to play Sunday during the two times White left the Bills game to get checked after hard hits. Flacco was 1-for-3 for 1 yard and fumbled.

Saleh said he still had to meet with his offensive staff to discuss whether Wilson or Flacco will be active Sunday against the Lions.

Wilson has been working on his fundamentals and running the scout team since being benched three weeks ago after a loss to New England in which the Jets had 2 yards of offense in the second half. Saleh said he will announce the decision before practice on Wednesday.

“Zach’s ready for everything,” Saleh said. “But at the same time, I still got to meet with the offensive staff and just make sure we finish the evaluation process and all that . . . Zach’s fine. He’s been working hard for the last couple of weeks. He’s in a great mental head space. He’s ready for whatever we ask out of him.”

Saleh has said “the intent” is to get Wilson back on the field this season. At this point, it would make more sense to have Wilson active instead of Flacco to step in if White gets hurt.

White suffered a rib injury against Buffalo, but the Jets seem confident that it won’t be a long-term thing. Saleh is preparing for White to start Sunday and needs to have communication with his coaches before picking a backup.

“Just make sure everyone’s on the same page,” Saleh said. “He’s been improving over the last couple of weeks too, so Zach’s done his part. Just things we have to talk about.”

Quinnen’s 50-50

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is considered “day-to-day” after leaving Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Saleh said it’s “50-50” that Williams will play this week.

Williams was dominating when he left in the second quarter. He had two sacks in 17 snaps, giving him 11 for the season, and became the first Jet since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2015 to register double-digit sacks.

“The guy’s unblockable, man,” Saleh said. “He’s one of the best players in football.”

Edge rusher Carl Lawson said Williams “was off to a ridiculous start” in the game and has entered “the realm” of great interior pass rushers Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

“He continues to climb and continues to grow,” Lawson said. “It’ll be a big blow if he can’t go, but that’s what we got everybody else for, to step up in his place.

Injury updates

Receiver Corey Davis, who suffered a head injury in the first quarter Sunday, remains in concussion protocol. Saleh said Davis was “feeling really good” Monday and the hope is he’ll be cleared for Sunday . . . Saleh already has ruled out cornerback Brandin Echols (quadriceps strain) and linebacker Marcel Harris (ankle). Harris’ injury might be season-ending.