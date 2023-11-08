Jets coach Robert Saleh sparks questions as to whether sticking with Zach Wilson wasn't his decision

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh said he has not received any mandate or push from above in the Jets organization to keep Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback.

“We’re all on the same page as far as that,” Saleh said before the Jets held a walk-through on Wednesday. “Any conspiracy theory that might be out there, we’re on the same page.”

Wilson and the offense have had ongoing issues that potentially could be alleviated if the Jets made a quarterback change. Saleh said on Tuesday that he wasn’t considering one because all of the offensive struggles weren’t on Wilson.

But something Saleh said later Tuesday during his weekly segment on “The Michael Kay Show” sparked some questions as to whether sticking with Wilson wasn’t his decision.

Kay asked Saleh why not give practice squad quarterback Trevor Siemian a shot Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Saleh hesitated and fumbled his words a little before saying “fair question. I don’t know. I’m going to plead the Fifth.”

Wilson has been a huge disappointment since the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021. The Jets are 12-18 in games that he’s played. Wilson has thrown 20 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.

He wasn’t supposed to be the Jets’ quarterback this season, but they were forced to turn to him after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four offensive snaps into the season.

At times, Wilson has looked better than last year. But it is hard to overlook that the Jets have only eight offensive touchdowns in eight games and three in the last four. The Jets didn't get into the end zone in Monday’s loss to the Chargers, who had the ninth-worst scoring defense.

The Jets are 4-4 and could make a run at the playoffs because of their top-10 defense. Their offense, which is at the bottom in most categories, is holding them back. Yet Saleh said the Jets aren’t running out of time, waiting for Wilson to raise his play.

“No, because at the end of the day, it’s not always on the quarterback to win and lose football games,” Saleh said. “We are being put in position where in the fourth quarter we have a chance to go take a game on offense.

“It’s not 'The Greatest Show on Turf.' Obviously, he knows that there’s a lot of things that he can do better, there’s a lot of things we all can do better. He needs to get better, he knows that. I know the knee-jerk reaction is to always hit the panic button.”

Saleh added, “He’s doing the best that he can, but again, he still needs to get better.”

The Jets' coach pointed to other factors that have led to the offensive doldrums, including the revolving door across the offensive line because of injuries and the lack of continuity there.

Wilson will get all the first-team reps this week. Backup Tim Boyle will go through some game-plan reps after practice, which is the norm, and Siemian will remain the show-team quarterback. Saleh said he’s not planning to elevate Siemian this week.

If Wilson has another poor performance against the Raiders, who are a bottom-five defense, the quarterback depth chart could look very different next week. Wilson could even be replaced in-game Sunday by Boyle if things are really bad.

Wilson remains confident in himself and this offense, though. He was dragged through the mud last season and earlier this year, which has prepared him for what he’s going through yet again. Wilson said it’s been “tough” and “challenging,” but he doesn’t waver in his belief.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Wilson said. “It sucks because we’re not doing a lot offensively. Progressively each week I feel more and more comfortable. I feel like I’m getting better and that’s all you can do. If you’re progressively just working to improve and get better, it’s going to click at some point. I think everyone has that mindset.”

When Wilson went back and watched the film of the Chargers loss he saw too many “self-inflicted wounds” and said that they’re “taking turns” making mistakes. Wilson noted his first throw of the game that he sailed over C.J. Uzomah’s head and the back-to-back sacks he took in the red zone.

“It feels like every time something good happens we have some sort of penalty, some negative plays,” he said. “That starts with me, just making sure we’re all on the same page.”