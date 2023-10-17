New Jim Brown 'NFL Icons' documentary showcases legend's affinity for hometown Manhasset

There is a lot of Jim Brown to fit into a 52-minute documentary, given his multi-faceted life as a football and lacrosse star, actor and civil rights activist.

But even so, one thread of that life comes through loud and clear in the episode of “NFL Icons” about him that premieres on MGM+ on Saturday night: the part growing up in Manhasset played in his story.

Brown, who died on May 18 at 87, moved there from St. Simons Island in Georgia when he was 8, at risk of being a fish out of water as a young Black boy from the South in a predominantly white community on Long Island.

Instead, Manhasset embraced him, and vice versa, as the film documents through old interviews and photos.

“You might say, oh, here’s a kid in the late ‘40s, early ‘50s, moving from the deep South to Long Island, well he must have encountered all kinds of static,” said Paul Camarata, who produces “Icons” for NFL Films on MGM+, a premium television and streaming service formerly known as Epix.

“Not only was it not true when he arrived, but that community rallied around him as a grade schooler, as a high schooler. You could cynically say, well, of course. He was a great athlete. But it went beyond that.”

Brown says in an interview in the film, “They were so kind. Very rich neighborhood in Manhasset. And I became tenacious about doing the right thing and being successful.”

Had Brown stayed in Georgia, he likely never would have taken up lacrosse, which many regarded as his best sport and which in part propelled him to Syracuse University.

“Like anyone's life, I guess things happen that you can't predict, but then really enrich what his journey becomes,” Camarata said.

Brown’s feelings for his hometown were a consistent theme in his life.

At a 2013 event at Manhasset High School he said, “Even though Manhasset was a very rich community, a very affluent community, at no time did I worry about racism or prejudice or see any of that. It was an example of how people should be treated.''

There is a clip in the “Icons” episode of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, where he thanks Manhasset, especially mentors who steered him toward Syracuse and later encouraged him to stay when he felt disrespected by the football staff. (He describes a better experience in the lacrosse program.)

“Regardless of what you’ve heard about me – my being outspoken, saying what I want to say, doing things that I wanted to do – you probably never heard the great story about the people in Manhasset,” Brown said in Canton, Ohio, that day.

“I want to publicly give them my thanks, because they came into my life at a time where I could have gone in many, many directions.”

Brown did eventually go in many, many directions. With the Browns, he was a three-time NFL MVP and the undisputed greatest back in NFL history when he retired after the 1965 season having rushed for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns in nine seasons.

He was MVP in his final season, then abruptly retired to finish filming “The Dirty Dozen” in London rather than return to the Browns.

NFL Films does not have access to the same quantity and quality of action footage for players of that era that it does for the 21st century, but in Brown’s case, there is no shortage of clips of him running through and around defenders.

Brown continued to act in everything from films to television commercials, and as the contentious decade wore on, he became an increasingly visible and vocal civil rights activist and community leader.

“Jim Brown was a guy that each act of his life is almost worthy of its own film,” Camarata said. “So it's a fun puzzle to have to put together.”

There was a dark side to Brown, too, including a history of domestic violence against women, an aspect of his story the film also acknowledges.

“Brown addressed in some of the interviews that we used the challenges he had in his life, some of them, as he said himself, self-imposed,” Camarata said.

“A lot of reflections that he had later in his life that we captured and use in this movie really let you lean into his own words of how he came to peace with that and how he was sorry for the things that he did.”

The film benefits from a trove of interviews of Brown that spans decades. In one of those interviews, from 1999 with NFL Films’ Steve Sabol, Brown returns to the topic of Manhasset.

“He was still extolling the virtues of Manhasset at that point in life,” Camarata said. “It's one of the neat things about tracing somebody through the years.

“You see the evolution of somebody's viewpoint. Sometimes it changes, sometimes it stays the same. And that was a conviction that never left him, I think it's safe to say.”