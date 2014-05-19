Jim Irsay won't address arrest

Atlanta - Speaking publicly for the first time since being arrested in Carmel, Ind. on March 17 and charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance, Colts owner Jim Irsay declined to discuss specifics of his situation. Instead, Irsay said he would speak to his fellow owners on Tuesday in an effort to secure a second Super Bowl bid for the city of Indianapolis.

"You guys can ask questions. I’m here to talk about the Super Bowl bid and the Colts as well," Irsay said. "It’s something where I haven’t been in a coma or anything like that. I’ve been clued into everything that’s been going on the last few months. It’s good to be at this meeting. I’m really not going to talk about anything personal, medical issues, but just grateful to be back. Certainly have a lot of appreciation for the support that I’ve received. I’m all in. It feels good to be back and I’m excited about our chances"

Irsay, who was treated at an undisclosed rehab facility, said he would have a conversation with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but it would mostly be related to the Indianapolis Super Bowl bid. Goodell has not issued any disciplinary measures against Irsay, but the commissioner is empowered to fine and/or suspend Irsay for his arrest.

"I’ll talk to him, but it’s not something that we’re going to be discussing beyond us talking about my committee responsibilities," Irsay said.

Irsay said he has been heartened by an outpouring of support from the Colts and many Colts fans.

"There’s been great support," he said. "My message [to Colts fans] is to do what I do and what I’ve done over the last decades, and try to be the best steward I can for the franchise."