Commanders' Jonathan Allen could be back this season after tearing pectoral muscle in October

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen returned to practice Wednesday and could be back this season after all, two months after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The team opened Allen’s 21-day practice window to pave the way for him to play after he was expected to be out for the rest of the season. He left Washington's game on Oct. 13 at Baltimore and had surgery later that month.

Allen, who turns 30 in January, took part in individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. He was wearing a black noncontact jersey.

Coach Dan Quinn said Allen’s tear was not as bad as initially feared and the team figured out not long after surgery that a return was possible. Allen went to New York for a checkup and satisfied all the requirements to get back on the field.

“Maybe just a few weeks ago, we said this could be a realistic thing,” Quinn said before practice. “He’s built different, for sure.”

The Commanders have three weeks to activate Allen or put him back on injured reserve. That could mean he plays as soon as Sunday against NFC East-leading Philadelphia or get back for one of their final two games: on Dec. 29 against Atlanta or Jan. 4 or 5 at Dallas.

“It’s a remarkable part of the rehab for him to go through it,” Quinn said. “There’s a lengthy protocol in the return to make sure we don’t miss a step along the way. He’s really worked hard to get ready into this space.”

FILE _ Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) looks on after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Allen made 15 tackles and had two sacks in five-plus games before going down. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Alabama, he was picked for the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 and is Washington's second-longest tenured player after punter Tress Way.