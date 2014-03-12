Jonathan Martin traded to 49ers

Offensive tackle Jonathan Martin, who left the Dolphins in October after being bullied by teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, will move forward with a new team in 2014.

Martin was traded by the Dolphins to the 49ers, where he will be reunited with head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Martin when the two were at Stanford.

Martin was thrilled at the news of his trade.

"Opportunities are few in the NFL," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Can't wait to get to work #9erEmpire"

The bullying situation led to an independent investigation conducted by New York-based attorney Ted Wells, who determined that Incognito and Pouncey were at the center of the bullying of Martin. Incognito has not played since being suspended by the Dolphins, while Pouncey remains with the Dolphins.