Panthers lose rookie RB Jonathon Brooks for the season to a torn ACL; same knee he injured at Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have lost rookie running back Jonathon Brooks for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL in his right knee just three games into his return to the field.

Brooks suffered a non-contact injury in Carolina’s 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday on his first carry of the game and was carted to the locker room.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Brooks will have surgery in the coming weeks, adding that the running back is “really crushed and discouraged” over the second major injury to his knee in 13 months. Brooks first tore his ACL in November 2023 while playing for Texas, requiring surgery and causing his stock to drop in the NFL draft.

The Panthers took a chance on Brooks in the second round with the idea of bringing him along slowly.

Carolina held him out through training camp and he started the regular season on injured reserve and missed the first 10 games of the season. He returned to action three weeks ago, but had just nine carries for 22 yards and three receptions for 23 yards over the past three games.

Canales informed the team of the results of the MRI on Brooks' knee prior to meeting with reporters.

“Everyone is pulling for him,” Canales said.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) escapes the pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Mike Boone is expected to step in as Carolina's No. 2 running back with Brooks out.

What’s working

Overall it was another week where second-year quarterback Bryce Young showed decisiveness, an ability to improvise and to make good decisions on the run with the exception of one interception. Canales said Young continues to make great strides.

Young finished 19 of 34 for 191 yards and a touchdown pass on a fourth down play. He also ran seven times for 29 yards.

“He's making great decisions and I'm fired up for his progression," Canales said.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles out of the grip of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

What needs help

Same old, same old here. The Panthers run defense entered the game as the worst in the league and did nothing to prove overwise against the Eagles. Saquon Barkley ran for 124 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry against Carolina as Philadelphia racked up 209 yards on the ground.

Stock up

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is showing no signs of slowing down at 34. Thielen had another spectacular catch on fourth down on Carolina's final drive to move the chains and finished the game with nine catches for 102 yards on 11 targets. That comes after Thielen had 99 yards receiving and a touchdown on 10 receptions the previous week in a home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stock down

Rookie first-round draft pick Xavier Legette had three drops against the Eagles, including a huge one on Carolina's final possession which would have tied the game with 44 seconds left in the game and given the Panthers a chance to take the lead with an extra point.

“Just that we’re counting on him," Canales said of his message to Legette. “Just go right to it, and just let him know ‘you’re a huge part of what we’re doing here. Playing the X position, you get targets, and you get a lot of opportunities over there. Just make the most of those.’”

Canales said he has “full confidence” in Legette moving forward.

“These are all things that we take, and we learn, and we grow,” Canales said. "I truly believe we’ll be in high-stakes games someday, playing against great players and great teams. We’re going to have to make those plays to become the team we want to become.”

Injuries

Carolina's top cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a groin injury on Sunday and his status is day to day moving forward, per Canales. The Panthers are hoping to get wide receiver Jalen Coker, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and safety Nick Scott back this week after all three missed the Eagles game.

Key number

10 — The Panthers have now endured six straight seasons with at least 10 losses. Carolina had only five double-digit losses in its previous 24 seasons.

Next steps

The Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. That normally means Bank of America Stadium will be overrun by Cowboys fans. Given the Panthers are just 3-10 and their playoff hopes ended a while ago, there may be even more Dallas fans than usual.