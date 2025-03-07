SportsFootball

Bears sign special teams contributors Josh Blackwell, Amen Ogbongbemiga to 2-year extensions

By The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed special teams contributors Josh Blackwell and Amen Ogbongbemiga to two-year contract extensions Thursday.

Blackwell has 22 special teams tackles over three years in Chicago. He ended last season on a memorable note, becoming the first Bears player since 2021 to return a punt for a touchdown when he ran one back 94 yards on a trick play in the finale at Green Bay.

With DJ Moore acting as though he was preparing to catch the punt near Green Bay’s sideline in the first quarter, Blackwell actually got the ball while his back was toward the line of scrimmage, way over on the other end of the field. Most of the Packers players in coverage converged on Moore and other Bears players, creating a clear lane for Blackwell on the return, which helped Chicago finish the season with a 24-22 win after losing 10 in a row.

Blackwell, also a cornerback, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in 2022. He played at Duke from 2017 to 2021.

Ogbongbemiga had a career-high 11 special teams tackles for Chicago last season after playing his first three years with the Los Angeles Chargers. A linebacker, he has 27 career tackles on defense.

