Josh McCown to the Buccaneers

The Jets had targeted former Bears backup Josh McCown as a possible backup for Geno Smith, but cancel that idea. McCown has agreed to a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, per his agent, Mike McCartney.

McCown had a terrific run in place of the injured Jay Cutler last season, and would have been an ideal candidate to play for the Jets. He would have been a reliable veteran presence behind Smith, and could have played in the event Smith was hurt or ineffective.

Now he joins a Tampa team that offers a chance for him to start. In fact, from the way Lovie Smith talked at today's press conference, it sounds as if McCown WILL start in 2014.

Thus, incumbent Mike Glennon, a third-round pick last year, sounds like he'll be the one holding the clipboard this season.