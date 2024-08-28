Chiefs look to become first team in NFL history to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (15-6)

EXPECTATIONS: The only way a season can be considered a success in Kansas City at this point is winning the Super Bowl. And doing so this time would make it a record three straight for the Chiefs, who had not won a championship in 50 years before they triumphed over San Francisco in the 2019 season. The back-to-back titles have come against the Eagles and 49ers. Patrick Mahomes is back at quarterback, Travis Kelce is still at tight end and a defense that was surprisingly among the best in the NFL last year returns almost entirely intact after All-Pro DT Chris Jones signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract in March. The biggest change will be on offense, where the Chiefs worked hard to revamp what was one of the least-productive groups of wide receivers in the NFL last season. They signed “Hollywood” Brown in free agency and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round, and both should be a big part of the offense, though Brown hurt his shoulder in their exhibition opener and may not be ready for Week 1. There also are questions about whether WR Rashee Rice will be available given his legal trouble in Texas and potential NFL suspension.

NEW FACES: WRs Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, LT Kingsley Suamataia, QB Carson Wentz, TE Irv Smith Jr, CB Kelvin Joseph, S Jaden Hicks.

KEY LOSSES: CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Willie Gay Jr, P Tommy Townsend, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

STRENGTHS: The offense will always be a strength with Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid drawing up the plays on the sideline. And now that they have two more wide receivers in Worthy and Brown to help take the attention away from Kelce, there is every reason to believe the Kansas City offense will take a step forward this season. For all the success the Chiefs had during their latest run to the championship, inconsistent production on offense was a big problem for much of the season.

WEAKNESSES: There were times that Kansas City struggled to stop the run last season, a problem that was exacerbated by the fact that the Chiefs were very good against the pass. They brought back the defensive line, including Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel Jr. and Derrick Nnadi to plug up the middle, but their linebackers need to step up. They lost rangy, sideline-to-sideline tackler Willie Gay Jr in free agency, so it will be up to Leo Chenal to start making plays.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: The Chiefs hoped that Kingsley Suamataia eventually would solve their problem at left tackle when they drafted him in the second round, but they have been surprised how quickly he has locked down the position. Suamataia should offer an upgrade over Donovan Smith, who struggled mightily with penalties last season. The rest of the offensive line returns from last season, which could be perhaps the best interior line in the NFL in Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs have used a committee approach during most of Reid's tenure, but Pacheco is the clear-cut No. 1 running back going into the season. He is durable and proven, and he has started to show an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. The Chiefs figure to move the ball more easily than last season given their fortified wide receiver group and better left tackle situation, and someone is going to end up scoring the TDs. Pacheco might be him.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 11-2. Over/under wins: 11 1/2.