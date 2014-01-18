Ken Whisenhunt's unexpected choice

While it appeared Ken Whisenhunt was ticketed to go to Detroit, the Chargers' offensive coordinator reversed field and opted for the Titans' head coaching job.

Unlike the Lions, the Titans don't appear to have a ready-made roster for playoff contention. For starters, there still are serious questions about whether Jake Locker, a former first-round pick, is a legitimate starting quarterback. And there is also the thorny issue of what to do with running back Chris Johnson, who may be released in a salary cap move. The defense is solid, but not great.

But Whisenhunt appears very comfortable with the front-office structure, which is a sign that there will be stability in the coming years after the passing of long-time owner Bud Adams. The team is not expected to be sold, although we've learned to never say never where a billion-dollar business enterprise is concerned.