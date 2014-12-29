SportsFootball

Kyle Orton, Buffalo Bills quarterback, announces plans to retire

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton (18) passes against the Oakland...

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton (18) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. Credit: AP / Ben Margot

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Kyle Orton has informed the Buffalo Bills that he plans to retire.

The team announced Orton's decision in a news release issued Monday, a day after the Bills (9-7) closed their season with a 17-9 win at New England. The release was issued shortly after Bills players held end-of-season meetings.

The team issued a statement from Orton, in which he calls retirement a "family decision," and says he wants to go home to be a father.

Orton went 7-5 in closing the season as the Bills starter. The 10-year journeyman took over after EJ Manuel was benched following a 2-2 start.

Orton had one year left on a two-year contract he signed with Buffalo a little more than a week before the start of the season.

