Kyle Orton, Buffalo Bills quarterback, announces plans to retire

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Kyle Orton has informed the Buffalo Bills that he plans to retire.

The team announced Orton's decision in a news release issued Monday, a day after the Bills (9-7) closed their season with a 17-9 win at New England. The release was issued shortly after Bills players held end-of-season meetings.

The team issued a statement from Orton, in which he calls retirement a "family decision," and says he wants to go home to be a father.

Orton went 7-5 in closing the season as the Bills starter. The 10-year journeyman took over after EJ Manuel was benched following a 2-2 start.

Orton had one year left on a two-year contract he signed with Buffalo a little more than a week before the start of the season.