LA Rams face big decisions with roster in transition

LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Malcolm Brown, WR/KR Brandon Powell, OG David Edwards, DE A'Shawn Robinson, DT Greg Gaines, CB Troy Hill, S Taylor Rapp, CB David Long, S Nick Scott, CB Grant Haley, K Matt Gay.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB John Wolford, QB Bryce Perkins, DT Marquise Copeland, DT Michael Hoecht, LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom, S Jake Gervase.

NEEDS: Although the salary cap has never seemed like much of a barrier to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Les Snead admits his team is in need of a slight reset this season. That means LA is unlikely to make another major signing this spring while focusing on re-signing its own free agents and dropping just enough talent to get under the cap for the upcoming season. The Rams still have many areas in which they must improve in free agency, however. They seem likely to find a new backup quarterback if Mayfield finds a lucrative new home, and the Rams seem likely to pick up another veteran receiver whether or not they trade Allen Robinson. Beloved Super Bowl champions Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods are both on the market. The offensive line badly needs reinforcement after its injuries ruined last season, and the defensive line must either be restocked or restored by re-signing A'Shawn Robinson and Gaines. And after declining to use the franchise tag, the Rams might allow kicker Matt Gay to walk despite his excellence so they can spend the money elsewhere.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $18.9 million over the cap.