SportsFootball

Pats agree on 3-year deal with edge rusher Harold Landry, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Edge rusher Harold Landry is reuniting with coach Mike Vrabel in New England, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday night, said Landry is getting a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

Landry had nine sacks last season for Tennessee, which released the 2021 Pro Bowl pick for salary cap purposes.

Landry had 10 1/2 sacks in 2023. He played seven seasons for the Titans, including six for Vrabel. Landry has 50 1/2 sacks and 70 tackles for loss.

Vrabel returned to the Patriots to replace Jerod Mayo, who was fired after one season as the head coach.

More football news

DK Metcalf is leaving Seattle for Pittsburgh with a new deal in tow, AP sources say2m read
Bills reward QB Josh Allen with new contract following his first NFL MVP season1m read
Pats agree on 3-year deal with edge rusher Harold Landry, AP source says
Davante Adams agrees to a 2-year, $46 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams1m read
Vikings re-sign Aaron Jones to 2-year, $20M contract after solid debut with former rival

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME