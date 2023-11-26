Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson misses game against Buffalo with groin injury

PHILADEPLHIA — Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was inactive with a groin injury for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Johnson woke up Sunday with soreness in his groin and received treatment. He tested the injury pregame but ultimately could not play. Jack Driscoll is likely to start in Johnson's place.

Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft. The All-Pro tackle missed two games last season with a torn adductor in his groin.