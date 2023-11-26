SportsFootball

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson misses game against Buffalo with groin injury



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with Eagles' Lane Johnson (65) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADEPLHIA — Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was inactive with a groin injury for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Johnson woke up Sunday with soreness in his groin and received treatment. He tested the injury pregame but ultimately could not play. Jack Driscoll is likely to start in Johnson's place.

Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft. The All-Pro tackle missed two games last season with a torn adductor in his groin.

