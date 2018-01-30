Lane Johnson says Baker Mayfield has the ‘It’ factor

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — If Jets fans are worried about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ability to play in the NFL, just ask Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson about the projected first-round pick.

“I think he will do very well,” said Johnson, a 2013 first-round pick from Oklahoma. “Ever since I’ve been around Baker, he’s had an ‘it’ factor about him, a polarizing ‘it’ factor. He attracts a lot of attention. He’s going to have that negative stigma, a Johnny Manziel party guy type, that’s only a couple of games y’all saw. He’s a very passionate guy. I think what he does at the University of Oklahoma, as far as working, they’ve never had a single problem with him.”

Mayfield endured some issues in college, from getting arrested on Feb. 25, 2017, and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene in Arkansas. Mayfield agreed to a plea deal on three charges and paid a fine. The resisting arrest charge also was dropped.

During the season, Mayfield planted his school’s flag at midfield following a win at Ohio State. He grabbed his crotch on the sideline during a blowout win at Kansas as he yelled obscenities.

Mayfield is trying to shed the bad-boy image.

It’s something Johnson knows a little bit about. He’s been suspended twice for PEDs, in 2014 and 2016. He also predicted in a letter on The Players’ Tribune that the Eagles would beat the Redskins in the 2017 season opener, which they did, 30-17.

But Johnson wants to have a little chat with Mayfield to share some of his experiences.

“I’d love to talk to him and tell him to stay out of trouble, which I’ve been in multiple times in my career,” Johnson said. “I’d love to talk to him.”