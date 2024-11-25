SportsFootball

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew leaves game in 4th quarter with an injury

Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew left Sunday’s game with an injury late in the fourth quarter after being sacked by Denver Broncos linebackers Cody Barton and Jonathon Cooper.

With the Raiders trailing 26-19 with 3:12 left, Minshew dropped back and scrambled to his right when Barton and Cooper both hit the 28-year-old journeyman.

Minshew was replaced by Desmond Ridder, who played just two downs, scrambling for 3 yards on second down and then fumbled after being sacked by Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto. Denver lineman Malcolm Roach recovered the ball and the Broncos took over at the Raiders 17.

The Raiders played this game without their top two running backs as well as two starters at cornerback, two on the defensive line and one at safety.

