Raiders plan to release QB Gardner Minshew, AP source says

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks onto the field against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Jeff Lewis

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release quarterback Gardner Minshew next week, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract last year with $15 million guaranteed.

He beat out Aidan O'Connell for the starting job going into last season but struggled to hold on to the position. He finished with 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles while throwing nine touchdown passes. A broken collarbone ended his season Nov. 24 against the Denver Broncos.

