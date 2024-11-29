Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes moves past Hall of Famer Len Dawson with franchise-record 238th TD pass

Patrick Mahomes became the career leader in passing touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs when he lofted a pass to Justin Watson in the end zone late in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

It was the 238th touchdown pass for Mahomes, who moved past Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the franchise record.

The touchdown pass, which gave the Chiefs a 10-3 lead, came after an audacious third-down conversion that began with a pass to longtime tight end Travis Kelce. He flipped the ball as he was getting tackled short of the first-down marker to Samaje Perine, who caught the pitch and managed to run far enough for the fresh set of downs.

Kelce caught another pass two plays later but was tackled at the Las Vegas 8. He is still searching for his 77th career touchdown reception, which would pass Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the franchise record in that category.