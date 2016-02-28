LI’s Victor Ochi misses bench press at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Ochi did not participate in the bench press at the NFL Combine on Saturday because of soreness in his shoulder, but Ochi’s agent Alan Herman told Newsday he is still expected to be on the field for drills with defensive linemen and linebackers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ochi, a product of Valley Stream Central High School and Stony Brook University, is attending the Combine and many expect he will become the first Stony Brook player to be drafted by an NFL team. He has been meeting with teams the past two days. On Friday he was checked in at 6-1 and 246 pounds and underwent his medical examinations.

Ochi, a pass-rusher, is grouped with the defensive linemen but said on Friday that he expects to do several drills on Sunday with the linebackers for teams that run 3-4 schemes and might be looking at him for that position.

“I’ve been working on it in Pensacola,” Ochi said of his pass-coverage skills. “I’m going to probably do a couple of linebacker drills on Sunday and let the coaches know I can move in space.”

Georgia’s Chris Mayes (33 reps), Temple’s Matt Ioanndis (32 reps), and Appalachian State’s Ronald Blair (32 reps) were the top three performers in the bench press (225 pounds) among the defensive linemen.

Ochi was not alone in skipping the bench press. Others who did not participate were Oregon’s DeForest Buckner, Clemson’s Kevin Dodd and Shaq Lawson, Florida’s Alex McCalister, Alabama’s Jarran Reed and Michigan State’s Lawrence Thomas.