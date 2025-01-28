New Jaguars coach Liam Coen set to lead the team's latest turnaround attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen wants players who play “through the echo of the whistle” and “on the edge.”

It would be the kind of identity and mentality the woeful franchise has lacked for most of the past two decades.

“It’s a violent game,” Coen said. “They have to be that way. I want them to play that way. So that’s where it starts. If we can get that out of these guys, I think we’ll be moving in the right direction.”

The Jaguars introduced Coen on Monday, three days after agreeing to terms on a five-year contract. Owner Shad Khan parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke to clear a path to land Coen, who reversed course after telling Tampa Bay he planned to remain the team’s offensive coordinator.

Khan called Coen late Wednesday, persuading him to change his mind about interviewing and consider becoming the eighth head coach in franchise history and fourth in the past six years. Coen will now have significant input on hiring a general manager.

“He was extremely convincing,” Coen said. “I’m not saying it’s a blank canvas by any means, but it’s a canvas and it’s a canvas that you can go work with and put time and investment in, and it’s not so far away.”

It starts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Khan was looking for an offensive-minded coach who would modernize the Jaguars and get the most out of Trevor Lawrence, who signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension in June.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, left, and new head coach Liam Coen, right, speak with the media during an NFL football news conference in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

“The fundamental thing that we need to address and the No. 1 thing, obviously, is the quarterback position and our commitment to Trevor,” Khan said. “I think it’s well known, and we believe in him.

“That was the fundamental question really to all the candidates: How would they do it? After we got done with that, it was very evident to me that Liam was the guy.”

The 39-year-old Coen was the architect of one of Tampa Bay’s most productive offenses in its history in 2024. The Buccaneers ranked third in the NFL in yards (399.6 per game) and fourth in points (29.5).

Coen became the first NFL coordinator in at least the past 25 years to average more than 28 points a game, average more than 6 yards a play, convert more than 50% of the time on third down and score touchdowns 65% of the time in the red zone.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan introduces new head coach Liam Coen to the media during an NFL football news conference in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

And Coen envisions having similar success in Jacksonville with Lawrence, who has missed eight games the past two seasons because of various injuries.

“When I went and watched his response to negative plays, whether it was a pick, an incompletion, a critical third down miss or a punt or whatever it was, I felt like he always responded," Coen said. “And that was something that I was like, ’Man, OK, he’s got that. That takes (heart). That’s all that matters. That’s not all that matters, but in that moment, that’s what matters. And so I saw that and I’m like, ‘OK, he’s got that.’ That’s huge to start off with.”

Coen envisions a certain style of play

The Jaguars lost 18 of their final 23 games under former coach Doug Pederson, who was fired with a 23-30 record after three seasons. One of the main complaints about Pederson’s team was it lacked an identity — on either side of the ball.

“How do we want to play the game? Fast, fundamentally sound, attacking, situational masters and tough both mentally and physically,” Coen said. “It is players over plays. How do we make this as much about the players and making this about bringing out the best in you.”

Getting there, Coen said, starts with creating culture. It’s a topic he’s already broached with Lawrence and fellow captain and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen.

“I heard guys that are yearning for more, just more culture, more unity, more communication, just everybody being on the same page, a true aligned vision and for everybody to be able to tell each other some hard truths in ways and see each other’s blind spots and communicate those because that’s where the growth occurs,” he said.

Coen is already making moves

Coen interviewed Minnesota defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones on Monday for Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator position. He also already decided to retain special teams coach Heath Farwell, who signed a three-year contract Monday.

Two of Farwell's specialists, punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik, made the Pro Bowl.

“That was a no-brainer,” Coen said.