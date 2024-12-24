Aiming for top seed, Lions play 49ers on road before closing regular season at home against Vikings

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions watched Washington beat Philadelphia on the way home following a bounce-back win at Chicago that helped them keep pace with Minnesota in the race for the NFC North title and top seeding in the conference.

“I had it on my phone," Jared Goff said after throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 victory against the Bears. “Everyone else seemed to have it on their phone, too.”

The Lions and Vikings are 13-2 and have two games left, including the regular-season finale against each other on Jan. 5 at Ford Field. The Eagles dropped to 12-3.

Detroit plays slumping San Francisco on the road next Monday night, a rematch of the NFC championship game in which the Lions lost a 17-point lead in the second half.

“We know we have to win,” coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

Minnesota plays Green Bay (9-4) on Sunday at home. Philadelphia ends the regular season at home against Dallas and the New York Giants.

“It’s exciting to be where we’re at,” Campbell said. “To me, this is why you want to coach and play in this league.”

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson celebrates the team's 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

What’s working

Giving the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs. He had a season-high 23 carries — three shy of his career high — for 109 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 45 yards. He's more than capable of being featured while David Montgomery attempts to come back from a knee injury.

Gibbs has accounted for at least 70 yards for 15 straight games, matching the franchise-record run Hall of Famer Barry Sanders had in 1997.

Sanders, Billy Sims and Gibbs are the three players in team history to have 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in a season.

What needs help

Pass defense. Chicago's Keenan Allen had nine receptions for 141 yards and a score. The Lions have allowed an opponent to have at least 114 yards receiving in three straight games and 96 or more yards receiving in five consecutive games.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws an 82-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

Stock up

Goff. He threw for at least 275 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating for 135 for the fifth time this year, becoming the first player in league history to do that in a season.

He had the 41st 300-yard passing game of his career, matching the total Hall of Famer Dan Marino and Matt Ryan had through their first nine seasons and trailing only Patrick Mahomes' total of 47 in his eight-year career.

Goff directs an offense that has scored a franchise-record 493 points in 15 games, surpassing the 2011 team that scored 474 points during a 10-6 season with quarterback Matthew Stafford and Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Stock down

Jameson Williams’ maturity. He was called for taunting against Chicago, drawing a 15-yard penalty to let questions about his decision-making linger. Williams heard about his latest mistake from Campbell on the sideline. Williams shook it off and finished with a career-high 143 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown reception, in what Campbell said was the best game of his three-year career.

Injuries

Starting guard Graham Glasgow, who was inactive with a knee injury at Chicago, is expected to return to the lineup at San Francisco. ... Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu made his season debut against the Bears after being out with Achilles tendon and finger injuries. ... Campbell said linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin may be available against the 49ers, adding linebacker Alex Anzalone is close to being cleared to practice.

Key number

7 — Detroit has won seven straight NFC North games, dating to last season.

Next steps

The NFL's only undefeated team in road games will aim to extend a franchise record with an eighth win away from home this season against the 49ers to set up a showdown with Minnesota.