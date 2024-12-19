Lions look to pick themselves up against struggling Bears after getting 'popped in the mouth'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Already banged up, the Detroit Lions were beaten, too, last week. This seems as good a time as any to visit Chicago.

The Lions will try to get back to winning when they play the struggling Bears after having their franchise-record 11-game streak stopped.

“We got popped in the mouth and we have to get up off the ground and we have to go back to work and reposition ourselves to be able to play the next game and learn from what just happened,” coach Dan Campbell said. “And the other is to not lose confidence in the fact that we still have really good players here on defense and that we have good coaches and that we can play any way that we need to play from that standpoint, but as well as offense and special teams and still win games.

"So, that’s what’s important and, really, you just have to stay focused on what’s in front of you.”

The Lions (12-2) have plenty in front of them despite taking a hard hit last week when Buffalo beat them 48-42. If they beat the Bears (4-10), they'll set the franchise record for victories.

Detroit is coming off its first loss since Week 2 against Tampa Bay. Combined with wins by Minnesota and Philadelphia, that dropped the Lions into a first-place tie in the NFC North and in the race for top seed in the conference.

Detroit didn't just lose a game against Buffalo. The Lions lost some more key players, adding running back David Montgomery, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, cornerback Carlton Davis and special teams ace Khalil Dorsey to a lengthy injury list.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

For all the shots they've taken, the Lions are in an enviable spot. They haven't lost consecutive games since dropping five in a row early in the 2022 season — Campbell's second. They are also the NFL's only team with a perfect road record at 6-0.

Bears' woes

The Bears have dropped eight straight after getting blown out at Minnesota on Monday and are 0-2 under interim coach Thomas Brown.

They fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and then let a head coach go in season for the first time in their history when they booted Matt Eberflus the day after an excruciating Thanksgiving loss at Detroit. Prized quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off several shaky performances.

“I think about all things to be grateful for in this scenario," rookie receiver Rome Odunze said. "There’s a plethora of those regardless of our record or the circumstances we’re in right now. There’s plenty to be grateful for in our situation, our circumstances. Just keying in on those things, but also having that disappointment, that desire that fuels the fire and allows you to go out there and work a little bit harder, dive in a little bit more to go out there and get the result that you truly want.”

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Rey Del Rio

Bouncing back

The Lions were 1-6 with five straight losses after Miami beat them in Week 8 of the 2022 season. Since then, they are 32-9 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs.

Williams' struggles

Williams looked physically and mentally beaten Monday, when he had 191 yards passing against Minnesota after throwing for 134 the previous week at San Francisco.

The Vikings sacked the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California twice, bringing his league-leading and franchise-record total to 58.

On a more positive note, Williams has gone eight straight games and an NFL rookie-record 286 passes without an interception — the longest streak by any Bears quarterback.

Gibbs on the go

Detroit had perhaps the NFL's best tandem of running backs before Montgomery — a former Bears standout — suffered a knee injury against Buffalo.

That leaves Jahmyr Gibbs to shoulder a heavier load, though Campbell wants to be mindful of the number of carries the speedy, second-year pro gets against the Bears.

“We’ve got to use and maximize the reps that we have for him and be careful that we don’t give him too much,” Campbell said. “We’ve still got to be able to be smart with him, but we need him. We need him and that’s the trick.”

Gibbs had a rushing touchdown and a catch for a score along with a career-high 83 yards receiving against the Bills. He has already exceeded his totals from a Pro Bowl rookie season, with 1,047 yards rushing, 1,442 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

When the Lions give Gibbs a break, their options are 28-year-old Craig Reynolds and rookie Sione Vaki.

Slow starts

The Bears continue to struggle early in games.

They've been outscored a combined 73-20 in the first quarter this season, including 27-0 over the past three games. Opponents have a 53-0 edge in the first half during that span.