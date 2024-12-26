SportsFootball

Lions sign Teddy Bridgewater as a veteran backup QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) is seen on the...

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) is seen on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Stacy Bengs

By The Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are bringing back Teddy Bridgewater to give the team a veteran backup quarterback for their playoff run.

Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that the team signed Bridgewater as another backup with second-year player Hendon Hooker behind starter Jared Goff. The Lions have clinched a playoff spot and can earn the top seed in the NFC with two more wins.

Bridgewater was the backup in Detroit for the 2023 season when he got on the field for three snaps at the end of a blowout win over Carolina.

Bridgewater spent the fall coaching at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern High to the Florida Class 3A state title.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has started 65 games over his NFL career. He spent two seasons in New Orleans when Campbell was an assistant on the Saints.

Hooker has played in three games this season, completing 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards.

More football news

Packers visit Vikings in clash of surging clubs, the 1st time in series both teams have 11-plus wins4m read
Titans and Jags meet for 2nd time in 4 weeks, but with QB Mason Rudolph starting for Tennessee2m read
Bucs RB Bucky Irving looks for repeat performance against Panthers struggling run defense3m read
Dolphins clinging to thin playoff hopes, hit the road to face Browns, who have lost four straight4m read
Bill Bergey, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Eagles, dies at 792m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME